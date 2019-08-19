Css Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Stake by $360,500; Stock Price Rose; Winslow Asset Management Holding in Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Has Decreased by $631,381 as Valuation Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 7,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 126,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 133,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – Merck Animal Health Announces Inaugural Dog Flu Prevention Week; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Css Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 304,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,900 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Management accumulated 21,477 shares. Avalon Advsr Llc accumulated 2.63% or 1.11M shares. 75,191 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Marathon Asset Llp reported 1.83M shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 42,415 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 155,528 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. 43,623 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Baillie Gifford Co reported 0.05% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.54% or 115,785 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd invested in 80,071 shares or 0.56% of the stock. First Natl Bank holds 4.12% or 257,598 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 4,360 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Telemus Ltd owns 28,592 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 367,325 shares. 11,545 were accumulated by Wealth Architects. 1.60 million were accumulated by Asset One Limited. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 14,689 shares. C Wide A S has 329,955 shares. Dillon And Associates reported 3,130 shares. 3,210 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc. Ameriprise holds 0.6% or 15.69M shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Somerset Tru Commerce invested in 699 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc accumulated 15.91M shares. Fulton Bankshares Na has 40,758 shares. Df Dent And has 51,882 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Llc stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

