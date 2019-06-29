Css Has Upped Clovis Oncology (Put) (CLVS) Position; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Holding in Cit Group (CIT) Increased by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 139,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 1.83 million shares traded or 168.65% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – PRELIMINARY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO DECREASED TO 14.0%, & PRELIMINARY TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED TO 16.7%, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER

Css Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (CLVS) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 5.03 million shares traded or 219.20% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 17,400 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings.