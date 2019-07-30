Css Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $472,500; Intel (INTC) Stake Held by Tuttle Tactical Management Llc

Css Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.17. About 9.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 103.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 45,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 5.45 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 88,271 shares to 54,667 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 13,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,217 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares to 309 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).