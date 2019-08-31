Css Has Upped American Airls Group (AAL) Holding by $71.65 Million as Market Value Declined; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Boosted Stake by $13.74 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 413,492 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Css Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 494.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 2.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.24M, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. 4,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was bought by Leibman Maya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc Corporation stated it has 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% or 183,727 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 84 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bain Cap Credit Ltd Partnership holds 2.19% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 48,944 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Ltd has invested 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Twin Tree Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 285,528 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 231,786 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont owns 1,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, First Dallas Incorporated has 1.45% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pentwater Capital Lp stated it has 267,439 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc (Call) by 19,100 shares to 900 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 175,542 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% or 409 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 95,330 shares. 75,437 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Cambridge owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 759 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 11,568 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Argent Trust Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hightower Advisors Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 24,297 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,553 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.22% or 4,337 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0.49% or 578,189 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp invested in 280,292 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.13% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 258,818 shares.

