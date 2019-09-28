Css Has Trimmed Insmed (Put) (INSM) Position by $500,000 as Market Value Declined; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%

Css Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (Put) (INSM) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 820,373 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “When Regulating Emerging Tech Startups, Europe Must Lead with Principles – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Tip: Write Off Losses Caused by Natural Disasters – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $147,644 were bought by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 81,293 shares to 42,617 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,354 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 12.61M shares to 20.74M shares, valued at $63.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.69 earnings per share, up 39.47% or $0.45 from last year’s $-1.14 per share. After $-0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Insmed Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Insmed Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Insmed Inc (INSM) Chairman, President & CEO William Lewis Sold $10.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looking Behind Insmed’s Recent Revenue Beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.