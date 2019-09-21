Css Has Raised Stake in American Midstream Partners (AMID) as Valuation Rose; Davenport & Company Boosted Holding in Wso (WSO) by $513,776

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Wso (WSO) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 721,042 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.91M, up from 717,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Wso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 259,279 shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Css Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (AMID) by 343.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 68,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The institutional investor held 88,742 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 296.95% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 44,743 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.18% or 692,952 shares. Huntington Retail Bank owns 80 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 2,600 shares. Camarda Ltd Com owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 8,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,930 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 7,606 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 599,407 are held by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. 101,549 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 324,577 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.03% stake. 1.46M are owned by Baillie Gifford And. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ba (NYSE:BA) by 147,787 shares to 37,363 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc by 445,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,104 shares, and cut its stake in Dia (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price Michael F holds 874,005 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 3,054 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.15M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 10,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 43,622 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 11,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 2.12 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,386 shares. 60,236 are held by Caspian Cap Limited Partnership. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 2,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Llc Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 88,742 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.10 million shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID).

