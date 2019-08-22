Css Has Raised By $444,600 Its First Majestic Silver (Put) (AG) Stake; Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trusthares O (PMT) SI Decreased By 6.82%

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trusthares O (NYSE:PMT) had a decrease of 6.82% in short interest. PMT’s SI was 2.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.82% from 2.60M shares previously. With 895,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trusthares O (NYSE:PMT)’s short sellers to cover PMT’s short positions. The SI to Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trusthares O’s float is 3.67%. It closed at $22.19 lastly. It is down 14.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days

Css Llc increased First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG) stake by 27.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 74,100 shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG)’s stock rose 57.79%. The Css Llc holds 347,800 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 273,700 last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 1.67M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 13/03/2018 – Primero Announces Hldrs Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial

Among 5 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage has $23 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.20’s average target is 0.05% above currents $22.19 stock price. PennyMac Mortgage had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24 to “Buy”.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 1.15M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 48,027 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Ellington Management Group Ltd Llc has 0.95% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Mackenzie invested in 0% or 20,086 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 39,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 176,806 are held by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. 12,473 were reported by Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 32,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company stated it has 129,425 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 23,909 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver has $11.5000 highest and $5.8 lowest target. $8.65’s average target is -16.26% below currents $10.33 stock price. First Majestic Silver had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.