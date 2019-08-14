Css Has Lowered Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Cut by $948,780 Its Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 35.21 million shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

Css Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 39.82M shares traded or 92.50% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, TEVA, EQT and INS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Pivotal Software, Eros International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Helius Medical Technologies and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Barbuto & Johansson, PA reminds TEVA, EQT, FRED and RBGLY Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 11.50 million shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 229,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 30,254 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.10M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 69,366 were accumulated by Aviance Partners Limited Com. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 307,854 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Family accumulated 0.24% or 12,932 shares. 87,378 are held by Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp. Wright Service Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 63,039 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Johnson Group Inc reported 0.61% stake. Charter Tru Comm has 255,105 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. C World Wide Grp A S has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pettyjohn Wood And White invested in 1.14% or 82,604 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 14,805 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management stated it has 18,185 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares to 212,781 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (NYSE:BXMT) by 99,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L (Prn).