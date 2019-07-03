Css Has Lowered Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake by $4.80 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Target (TGT) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Increased Holding

Css Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 14.08 million shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Tesla hires a Snap exec as its engineering vice president; 16/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $112.5 million for hyperloop; 15/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 10/03/2018 – Tesla’s all-electric Semi hauls first load of cargo. Via @Curbed:; 27/04/2018 – Tesla Expects to Make Some Money Off Elon Musk’s Tunnel Company; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS NTSB IS “MORE CONCERNED WITH PRESS HEADLINES THAN ACTUALLY PROMOTING SAFETY” — STATEMENT; 13/05/2018 – Tesla Executives Step Away, Adding to Auto Maker’s Challenges; 10/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla faces scrutiny after Florida car accident; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, up from 79,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 723 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tcw Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 80,445 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15,800 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 4,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 200 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc. Sei Invs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 906 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 167,933 shares. 915 were reported by Bokf Na. Gemmer Asset reported 447 shares. Lincoln accumulated 1,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 20,867 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $13.36 million activity. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. On Monday, January 28 Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 15,000 shares. $546,720 worth of stock was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Monday, January 7. Guillen Jerome M also sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.