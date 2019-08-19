Css Has Increased Its Stake in First Majestic Silver (Put) (AG) as Share Price Rose; As Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Css Llc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 347,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 273,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 3.44M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 13/03/2018 – Primero Announces Hldrs Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 13/03/2018 – PRIMERO REPORTS HOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 183,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 201,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $126.47. About 348,215 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 118,822 shares to 17,497 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,531 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares to 68,797 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has 361,008 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 266,557 shares. Natl Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 0.46% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 270,155 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 4,384 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. 452,085 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Interocean Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tci Wealth reported 344 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,064 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Raub Brock LP owns 216,773 shares or 4.59% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.5% or 2.18M shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 33,664 shares or 0.37% of the stock.