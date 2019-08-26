Css Has Decreased Stake in Twitter (Call) (TWTR) by $960,000; As Eastman Chemical Co (Put) (EMN) Stock Price Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Raised Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Css Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Call) (TWTR) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 14.07M shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (Put) (EMN) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 70,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 1.09 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,631 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.68% or 790,400 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70,732 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 290,234 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. 440,604 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. 39,495 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 195,388 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Foundation Resource Management has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,000 shares. Whittier Tru holds 1,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management invested in 15,304 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 235,857 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group owns 650,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.04 million were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 23 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 37,807 shares to 162,482 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Hldg Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,440 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 7.42 million shares to 10.42M shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 61,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twitter cuts off third-party ad data – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter Launches 6-Second Video Bid Unit For Advertisers – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Twitter, Loweâ€™s and Procter & Gamble – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter charges China with Hong Kong disinfo operation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.