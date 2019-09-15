Css Has Decreased Caesars Entmt (Put) (CZR) Holding by $16.26 Million; Share Value Rose; Oberweis Asset Management Holds Holding in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 29,900 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Css Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Put) (CZR) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197,000, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 5.59M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc. by 25,107 shares to 190,120 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,500 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 290,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Pitcairn Communications owns 0.04% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 10,165 shares. Quantum Capital Management holds 0.58% or 28,056 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 5,924 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 24,454 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Northern Tru Corp holds 83,910 shares. 265,177 are held by Walthausen & Co Limited Liability Co. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 29,954 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 8,000 shares. 162,401 are owned by Punch & Associates Inv Inc. North Star stated it has 0.12% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 5,794 are owned by Invesco. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shapiro Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Canyon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14.97% or 62.39 million shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 540,355 shares. Myriad Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tig Advsrs Ltd reported 33,730 shares stake. 732,696 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 76,600 shares. 904,960 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 654,539 shares. Gabelli & Investment Advisers has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.19% or 40,887 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 27,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 31,752 shares to 132,927 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.