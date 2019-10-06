Css Has Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Stake; Shorts at Healthequity (HQY) Raised By 8.48%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) had an increase of 8.48% in short interest. HQY’s SI was 5.09 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.48% from 4.69 million shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 5 days are for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s short sellers to cover HQY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 493,637 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c

Css Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) stake by 42.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Css Llc sold 8,700 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Css Llc holds 12,000 shares with $2.03M value, down from 20,700 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) now has $433.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 34.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 39.43% above currents $170.34 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target.

Css Llc increased Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) stake by 12.61M shares to 20.74 million valued at $63.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Altaba Inc (Put) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 18,100 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 39.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

Among 6 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. HealthEquity has $92 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78.63’s average target is 44.17% above currents $54.54 stock price. HealthEquity had 10 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Chardan Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperformer”. Robert W. Baird maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $81 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Monday, September 9.