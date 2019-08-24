Css Decreased Position in Sina (SINA) by $5.87 Million as Share Price Declined; Champlain Investment Partners Stake In J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Was Has Boosted

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 99,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 133,077 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 232,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 685,951 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 49,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.57M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in J.M. Smucker Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 827,220 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (NYSE:RBA) by 1.12 million shares to 5.65 million shares, valued at $191.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,720 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 31,772 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 49,990 shares. Hemenway Tru Llc stated it has 2,013 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc has 251 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.28% or 1.26 million shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.08% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Horan Capital Advisors Lc holds 142 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 1.63% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 3,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 202,885 are owned by Gamco Inc Et Al. Loeb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 54,556 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 85,067 shares to 90,067 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 407,062 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 8,026 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.05% or 19,500 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 3,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun accumulated 7.4% or 1.97 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Guggenheim Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Hbk Lp owns 904,145 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.14% or 80,000 shares. Matthews Int Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 463,736 are held by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 21,852 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Fund Limited Partnership reported 16.63% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Amp Cap stated it has 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy SINA After Its Post-Earnings Dip? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weibo, SINA Shares Trade Lower After Mixed Results – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.