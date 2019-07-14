Css Decreased Position in American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) by $13.81 Million; Causeway Capital Management Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) Has Trimmed by $29.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Css Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 445,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 5.01M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.79 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.34M, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 15/03/2018 – MTV’s Resurgence Continues As Network Launches Global Phenomenon “Ex On The Beach”

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $765.14 million for 4.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 9.01M shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 839,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Mngmt has 371,858 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 505,996 shares. Mngmt Professionals has invested 0.17% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 518,218 shares stake. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 69,486 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 59,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Aviva Public Llc invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 22 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment Communication. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% or 3.19M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 690,415 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 32,812 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $142.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).