Css Cut Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holding; Vedanta Limited American Depositary Shares (each (VEDL) Shorts Decreased By 1.83%

Vedanta Limited American Depositary Shares (each (NYSE:VEDL) had a decrease of 1.83% in short interest. VEDL's SI was 1.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.83% from 1.43 million shares previously. With 473,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Vedanta Limited American Depositary Shares (each (NYSE:VEDL)'s short sellers to cover VEDL's short positions. The stock increased 5.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 810,772 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) has declined 32.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500.

Css Llc decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) stake by 62.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc analyzed 25,300 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP)'s stock declined 10.47%. The Css Llc holds 15,000 shares with $655,000 value, down from 40,300 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) now has $17.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 2.26 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Css Llc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 13,805 shares to 15,655 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) stake by 6.24M shares and now owns 14.40 million shares. Dexcom Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 38.45% above currents $32.17 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 7. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. CLSA upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06M for 42.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.