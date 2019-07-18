CSP Inc. (CSPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Since CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 12 0.76 N/A -0.35 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 21 0.96 N/A 0.32 69.78

Demonstrates CSP Inc. and Perspecta Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 53.3% 24.7% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CSP Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Perspecta Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CSP Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Perspecta Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential downside is -16.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of CSP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.9% of CSP Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Perspecta Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. 1.88% 13.98% 47.46% 16.37% 26.53% 41.75% Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08%

For the past year CSP Inc. was more bullish than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors CSP Inc.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.