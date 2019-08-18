CSP (CSPI) to pay $0.15 on Sep 13, 2019; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Raised Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake

CSP Inc (NASDAQ:CSPI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. CSP Inc’s current price of $13.75 translates into 1.09% yield. CSP Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 479 shares traded. CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) has risen 30.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CSPI News: 16/03/2018 – Global CSP LED Lighting Module Market – Increasing Interest in Human-centric Lighting to Boost Growthl Technavio; 15/04/2018 – EPC Contract with Shanghai Electric to Develop 700 MW DEWA CSP Project Signed in China; 20/03/2018 – CSPi Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 12/03/2018 CSPi to Showcase Security Portfolio at SecureWorld Conference in Boston; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP IS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 55% OF COMBINED CO, STARTEK SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 45% OF COMBINED CO; 12/04/2018 – CSPi ARIA Software Defined Security Platform Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS FOR STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING CSP PORTFOLIO CO, ESM HOLDINGS LTD; 09/05/2018 – CSP 2Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/03/2018 – Global CSP LED Lighting Module Market – Increasing Interest in Human-centric Lighting to Boost Growth| Technavio

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 1,589 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 62,656 shares with $15.17M value, up from 61,067 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $120.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $57.11 million. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. It has a 3.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various clients in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

More notable recent CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSPi Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSP Inc. (CSPI) CEO Victor Dellovo on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSP Inc. (CSPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CSPi Announces ARIA SDS Packet Intelligence Application for Automated Threat Remediation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSP Inc. to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold CSP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 968,750 shares or 0.72% less from 975,814 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.01% or 51,100 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI). 9,843 were accumulated by Blackrock. New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0% in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI). Vanguard invested in 0% or 118,635 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 24 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 6,841 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 216,453 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 305,138 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Co.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.71% below currents $274.1 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, March 7. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $250 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3. Nomura initiated the shares of COST in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of stock was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roche personalized cancer treatment to cost about $204,560 a year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

