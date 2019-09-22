CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 3 0.27 N/A -0.76 0.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CSI Compressco LP and Recon Technology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.94 beta means CSI Compressco LP’s volatility is 94.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Recon Technology Ltd.’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CSI Compressco LP is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Recon Technology Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Recon Technology Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CSI Compressco LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CSI Compressco LP and Recon Technology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 0.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP was more bullish than Recon Technology Ltd.

Summary

CSI Compressco LP beats on 4 of the 7 factors Recon Technology Ltd.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.