CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Both CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 3 0.27 N/A -0.76 0.00 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 16 1.98 N/A 0.05 356.44

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

CSI Compressco LP’s current beta is 1.94 and it happens to be 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSI Compressco LP are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 94.81% and its average target price is $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of CSI Compressco LP shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CSI Compressco LP’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP has 56.03% stronger performance while Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has -2.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats CSI Compressco LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.