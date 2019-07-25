CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Both CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 3 0.36 N/A -0.90 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 25 0.79 N/A 0.59 44.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CSI Compressco LP and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3%

Liquidity

CSI Compressco LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are 3.6 and 3.4 respectively. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CSI Compressco LP and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 79.17% and its average price target is $32.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.9% of CSI Compressco LP shares and 89.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares. 1.8% are CSI Compressco LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP’s stock price has bigger growth than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats CSI Compressco LP.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.