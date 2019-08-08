CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Reaches $3.41 After 5.00% Down Move; Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 29.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 78,956 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 190,904 shares with $4.55 million value, down from 269,860 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 504,689 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState

The stock of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 68,223 shares traded. CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has declined 38.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCLP News: 15/05/2018 – Latest Cloud Security Report From RedLock CSI Team Highlights Serious Growth in Cryptojacking, Continuing Lack of Compliance; 14/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–603-CSI-803 – DB Site Prep HFO MRI Replacement Bldg.-213A – 9314; 05/03/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE OF TIMING OF FINALIZATION OF TERMS OF NEW ABL FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – A new book edited by John Eibner of CSI: “The Future of Religious Minorities in the Middle East”; 05/03/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING, WITH UNIT, OF $350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE 2025; 07/05/2018 – CSI Compressco 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 07/05/2018 – Real Estalker: `C.S.I.’ Actor Robert David Hall Lists Mid-Century Home in Mountains Above Sherman Oaks; 11/04/2018 – DCNR (PA): Homeschool CSI: Park Invaders and iMapInvasives; 15/05/2018 – Latest Cloud Security Report From RedLock CSI Team Highlights Serious Growth in Cryptojacking, Continuing Lack of Compliance With Industry Standards; 04/04/2018 – CSI REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $156.91M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $3.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CCLP worth $7.85 million less.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.91 million. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.92 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt holds 20,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castine Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 196,473 shares. Dana Investment Advisors accumulated 90,961 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1,492 shares. 544,742 are held by Loomis Sayles & Lp. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 28,561 shares. Naples Llc has 0.21% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 35,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 181,756 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ltd Llc has 10,377 shares. Endeavour Advsr reported 2.84% stake. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3.15M shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 658 shares in its portfolio.