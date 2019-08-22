CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco LP 3 0.31 N/A -0.76 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 18 0.40 N/A -24.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights CSI Compressco LP and Parker Drilling Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CSI Compressco LP and Parker Drilling Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSI Compressco LP are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Parker Drilling Company’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Parker Drilling Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CSI Compressco LP and Parker Drilling Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Parker Drilling Company is $20, which is potential 43.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSI Compressco LP and Parker Drilling Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 80.2%. CSI Compressco LP’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year CSI Compressco LP has 56.03% stronger performance while Parker Drilling Company has -26.76% weaker performance.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.