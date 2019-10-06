CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered By $459,952 Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 6,052 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 198,523 shares with $15.21M value, down from 204,575 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $288.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

Analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, CSI Compressco LP’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $3 lastly. It is down 38.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCLP News: 05/03/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING, WITH UNIT, OF $350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE 2025; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER DILUTED COMMON UNIT $0.40; 05/03/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH SOME EXISTING LENDERS TO ENTER NEW 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WITH AVAILABILITY OF UP TO $50 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO-TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATE THAT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Real Estalker: `C.S.I.’ Actor Robert David Hall Lists Mid-Century Home in Mountains Above Sherman Oaks; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 04/04/2018 – CSI REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – CSI Compressco LP Announces Offering of $350 M in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured First Lien Notes; 15/05/2018 – Latest Cloud Security Report From RedLock CSI Team Highlights Serious Growth in Cryptojacking, Continuing Lack of Compliance

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $136.99 million. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services.

More notable recent CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSI Compressco: Looking Beyond Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSI Compressco: We Have Lift-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CSI Compressco Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSI Compressco’s Declining Unit Price Collides With Rapidly Rising Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.20’s average target is 17.73% above currents $68.97 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Inv owns 46,030 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma invested 1.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hourglass Capital Ltd Llc reported 101,258 shares. American Assets Limited has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% or 284,778 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca reported 0.18% stake. Accuvest Global has 5,253 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca holds 1.4% or 19,968 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Management Lc holds 0.02% or 40,968 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning Gp stated it has 5,117 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lvm Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 141,104 shares. Murphy Cap Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 119,058 shares. 52.04M were accumulated by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. Sigma Planning invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Street Advisors Lc reported 0.59% stake.