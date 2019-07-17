CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. 43 1.77 N/A 2.19 21.07 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.39 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CSG Systems International Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CSG Systems International Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. ServiceSource International Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSG Systems International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor ServiceSource International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. ServiceSource International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CSG Systems International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CSG Systems International Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CSG Systems International Inc.’s upside potential is 4.25% at a $51 average price target. Competitively ServiceSource International Inc. has an average price target of $1.25, with potential upside of 27.55%. The data provided earlier shows that ServiceSource International Inc. appears more favorable than CSG Systems International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSG Systems International Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.1%. About 1.7% of CSG Systems International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of ServiceSource International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. -0.82% 3.44% 11.89% 25.39% 17.66% 44.89% ServiceSource International Inc. -2.23% 7.59% -17.14% -32.57% -74.87% -9.47%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. had bullish trend while ServiceSource International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CSG Systems International Inc. beats ServiceSource International Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.