CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Both CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. 45 1.83 N/A 2.19 23.45 Fair Isaac Corporation 291 8.85 N/A 5.24 66.33

Table 1 highlights CSG Systems International Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fair Isaac Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CSG Systems International Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CSG Systems International Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSG Systems International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Fair Isaac Corporation has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSG Systems International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CSG Systems International Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Fair Isaac Corporation is $305, which is potential -12.89% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CSG Systems International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Fair Isaac Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are CSG Systems International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Fair Isaac Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. has weaker performance than Fair Isaac Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Fair Isaac Corporation beats CSG Systems International Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.