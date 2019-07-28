CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Reaches $51.84 52-Week High; Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed By $576,852 Its Harris Del (HRS) Stake

The stock of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.91 target or 4.00% above today’s $51.84 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.72 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $53.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $68.88M more. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 115,129 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Harris Corp Del (HRS) stake by 12.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,628 shares as Harris Corp Del (HRS)’s stock rose 13.32%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 25,723 shares with $4.11M value, down from 29,351 last quarter. Harris Corp Del now has $41.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 249.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA INC – HARRIS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS UNTIL THAT COMPANY’S ACQUISITION BY ALLERGAN PLC; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris County Mud 494, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time; 06/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting in Worcester County; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: Hatch, Harris Call on Sessions, DOJ to Stop Blocking Medical Marijuana Research; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. ENERGY, EUROPEAN FIN SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 23.78 P/E ratio. The company's solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.59M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 19. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $6.35 million was sold by DUFFY ROBERT L.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25 million for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.