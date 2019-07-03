CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) EPS Estimated At $0.68; Jetblue Airways (JBLU)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CSGS’s profit would be $22.59 million giving it 18.13 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, CSG Systems International, Inc.’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 64,615 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 132 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 124 sold and decreased their stock positions in Jetblue Airways Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 266.36 million shares, up from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jetblue Airways Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 95 Increased: 93 New Position: 39.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CSG Systems International, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment L P holds 7,557 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.11% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 2.27 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 80,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 1.12M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 18,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 37,698 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% or 11,653 shares in its portfolio. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 23,506 shares. Principal Fincl reported 287,884 shares stake.

The stock increased 1.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.85M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.7 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 05/04/2018 – JBLU SELECTS PRATT & WHITNEY ENGINES FOR AIRBUS A320NEO FLEET; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Adds New Cities and Routes as It Advances West Coast Strategy; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY INCREASED 6.8 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 6.8 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue: Travel Products Unit Will Be Based in Fort Lauderdale; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 4.47 BLN, UP 6.8 PCT; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement

Donald Smith & Co. Inc. holds 5.76% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation for 9.18 million shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 529,151 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stelliam Investment Management Lp has 3.31% invested in the company for 978,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.26 million shares.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $170.25M for 8.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.