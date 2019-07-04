CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) EPS Estimated At $0.68; CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (CWSRF) Sellers Increased By 72.36% Their Shorts

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CSGS’s profit would be $22.59 million giving it 18.13 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, CSG Systems International, Inc.’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 64,615 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had an increase of 72.36% in short interest. CWSRF’s SI was 34,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 72.36% from 19,900 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 19 days are for CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s short sellers to cover CWSRF’s short positions. It closed at $11.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the United States. It has a 100.88 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long term care seniors housing communities.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

