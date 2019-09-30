CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CSG Systems International Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand CSG Systems International Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CSG Systems International Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 54,597,372.93% 19.90% 6.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CSG Systems International Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. 28.68M 53 23.45 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

CSG Systems International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio CSG Systems International Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CSG Systems International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.76 2.57

As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 48.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSG Systems International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. has stronger performance than CSG Systems International Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

CSG Systems International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, CSG Systems International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. CSG Systems International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSG Systems International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that CSG Systems International Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSG Systems International Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CSG Systems International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors CSG Systems International Inc.’s peers beat CSG Systems International Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.