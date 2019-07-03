CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Comparison side by side

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. 41 1.78 N/A 2.19 21.07 DocuSign Inc. 51 11.83 N/A -2.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see CSG Systems International Inc. and DocuSign Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CSG Systems International Inc. and DocuSign Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9% DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -93.1% -33.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSG Systems International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, DocuSign Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. DocuSign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSG Systems International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CSG Systems International Inc. and DocuSign Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DocuSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CSG Systems International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.45% and an $51 average price target. Competitively DocuSign Inc. has a consensus price target of $59, with potential upside of 14.23%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, DocuSign Inc. is looking more favorable than CSG Systems International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CSG Systems International Inc. and DocuSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of CSG Systems International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.8% of DocuSign Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. -0.82% 3.44% 11.89% 25.39% 17.66% 44.89% DocuSign Inc. 0.15% -3.16% 0.04% 20.8% 21.45% 33.91%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. has stronger performance than DocuSign Inc.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc. beats DocuSign Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.