CSG Systems International (CSGS) to pay $0.22 on Sep 27, 2019; Nautilus (NLS)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

CSG Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSGS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. CSG Systems International Inc’s current price of $53.09 translates into 0.42% yield. CSG Systems International Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 193,542 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises

Nautilus Inc (NLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 65 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 56 sold and decreased their stakes in Nautilus Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 25.76 million shares, down from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nautilus Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 33 Increased: 48 New Position: 17.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. for 932,359 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 97,940 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 157,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.1% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 190,540 shares.

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by:

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.24 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 418,361 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) has declined 86.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 120.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.91% EPS growth.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services. It has a 22.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions also comprise customer communications management solutions, which process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; managed services; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services.