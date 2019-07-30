Csg Systems International (CSGS) Market Valuation Rose While Bessemer Group Increased Its Stake; Cameco (CCJ) Share Value Declined While Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.13 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 2.62M shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Csg Systems International (CSGS) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 24,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 69,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Csg Systems International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 175,663 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.84 million for 45.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45,056 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $65.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Fd (VTI) by 234,020 shares to 162,102 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 9,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,817 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSG Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CSG Launches First Blockchain Technology Lab for the Wholesale BSS Industry – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CSG and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fin Svcs Lc has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Td Asset has 70,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 75,759 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 284,175 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 15,997 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 27,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 167,736 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 18,900 shares. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 3.82 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 5,267 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 141,346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 189,926 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding accumulated 0.08% or 235,621 shares. Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).