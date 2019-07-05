Csg Systems International (CSGS) Holder Adams Express Company Cut Holding by $340,200; Target (TGT) Stock Declined While Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Stake

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc. (CSGS) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Csg Systems International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 134,461 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.73M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 382,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Systems International to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSGS Dividend Yield Pushes Above 2% – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Criteo SA, Ferrari NV, Freshpet, ServiceMaster Global, CSG Systems International, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Battered Technology Stocks That Could Bounce Back in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSG and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.33M for 18.10 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.