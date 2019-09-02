Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Share Price Rose While Rbf Capital Trimmed Holding; Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Position in Viasat (VSAT) by $770,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 30,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 37,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 163,681 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 275,021 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 10,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 126,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Expands Relationship with Atlantic Broadband to Help Enhance the Customer Experience – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSG and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSG Systems International declares $0.2225 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Company holds 0.48% or 11,486 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Rbf Capital Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,882 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 21,630 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 82,499 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 4,269 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 14,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 2,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 50,141 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,398 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.46M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.