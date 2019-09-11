Csat Investment Advisory LP Upped Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake by $384,900; As Kraton (KRA) Stock Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Boosted by $5.00 Million Its Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 162,434 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 20,674 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 51,742 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 20,243 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 13,729 shares stake. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 3,369 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.66 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 155 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 771,300 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp owns 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 30,618 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt reported 1.74% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 21,676 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,647 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% stake. Principal Financial Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kraton slumps 7% on lower revenues and sales volume – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 38,150 shares to 153,495 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 51,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 118,937 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 6.47M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 46,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 14,476 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 2,825 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 24,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 14,200 shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 35,705 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd invested in 300,225 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.71 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage adds Hung as independent director – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.