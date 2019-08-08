Csat Investment Advisory LP Upped Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $343.68. About 673,640 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 14,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 1.60M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.36% or 2,750 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Com has 3.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 149,621 shares. 1.97M were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 0.06% or 1,544 shares. Beaumont Partners Limited Co reported 3,288 shares. 14,135 are held by Smithfield Tru Co. Becker Mngmt Inc has 5,037 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Waterstone Cap Limited Partnership has 79,450 shares for 22.46% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.63% or 18,933 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company owns 6,340 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.67% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Duff & Phelps Management invested 2.23% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 69,179 shares. Goelzer Investment Inc reported 1,084 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,842 shares to 4,142 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Inc invested 0.55% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.49% or 2,153 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 85,800 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 143,650 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 12 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,859 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs owns 27,665 shares or 4.73% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 715 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 8,578 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1.56 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 62,067 shares. Allstate has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Anchor Cap Lc has 81,118 shares.

