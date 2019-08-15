Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $849,854; As Taro Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TARO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Position by $768,852

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 527 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 18,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 2.56M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TARO) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 7,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 11,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 18,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 42,194 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has declined 17.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 11/03/2018 – Japan’s finance ministry is set to report on Monday that documents were doctored in a suspected cronyism scandal, which if true would add further pressure on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his close ally, Finance Minister Taro Aso; 16/03/2018 – State Dept: Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 16/04/2018 – JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Former Japanese Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa said there were no instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, or the ministry’s top officials regarding doctoring documents related to a heavily discounted sale of state-owned land; 12/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japan and South Korea will maintain maximum pressure on North Korea until the country ends its nuclear and missile programs, despite Pyongyang’s recent moves toward the negotiating table, senior officials affirmed Monday; 08/03/2018 JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 15/04/2018 – JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 13/04/2018 – Taro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — (Kyodo) Finance Minister Taro Aso will skip a meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs next week in Argentina to attend Diet deliberations over a document-tampering scandal, a ruling party Diet affairs official said Thursday; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208842 Company: TARO PHARM INDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 64,360 shares. Creative Planning owns 58,103 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,512 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP has 0.06% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 602,096 shares. Hgk Asset Management invested in 0.17% or 11,783 shares. Bell Bancshares has 57,685 shares. 200 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 107,978 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 1.70 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 45,800 shares in its portfolio. 36,971 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 7,983 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Provise Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares to 18,219 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9,021 shares to 517,703 shares, valued at $123.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 763,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).