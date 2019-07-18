Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $1.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Tnb Financial Has Boosted Its Chevron (CVX) Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 25,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,966 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 69,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 4.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,056 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 11,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 1.85 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St." on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga" on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Q4 FY19 GAAP EPS UP 36% TO $1.07 and NON-GAAP EPS UP 23% TO $1.16 – PRNewswire" with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap reported 129,130 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.17% or 57,036 shares. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 1.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ledyard Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 181,191 shares. 292 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Delta Ltd Company has 2.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 63,410 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 237,423 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 48,445 are owned by Bridgewater Assoc L P. Covington reported 105,067 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 17.88M shares. Research Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 3,842 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,454 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,349 shares. 699,530 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Atlas Browninc accumulated 12,879 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares to 204,600 shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.34B for 20.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arosa Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 3.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Segment Wealth Lc holds 0.71% or 27,318 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Holdings invested in 23,974 shares. 2.84M were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp. Fort Point Prns Lc accumulated 17,221 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 31,866 shares. Mathes holds 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 5,425 shares. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,342 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.01% or 25,549 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 521,016 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Washington Bankshares accumulated 20,085 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Green Square Capital Limited holds 0.92% or 11,492 shares in its portfolio.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.