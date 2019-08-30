Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (GKSGF) SI Decreased By 1.36%

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 22.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 356 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 1,223 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 1,579 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.73. About 191,033 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members

GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) had a decrease of 1.36% in short interest. GKSGF’s SI was 383,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.36% from 388,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1916 days are for GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GKSGF)’s short sellers to cover GKSGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 20.91% or $21.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 388 shares traded or 417.33% up from the average. Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation owns 3,422 shares. Cim Limited Com reported 3,309 shares. White Pine Ltd Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 873 shares. Sands Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.32 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 4.24 million shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Co reported 3 shares. 2,380 are held by Crystal Rock Capital. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Capital Inc reported 732 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 599 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 9,095 shares. 697 are owned by Cohen Mgmt Incorporated. Df Dent & holds 66,453 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Llc owns 2,789 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd owns 31,782 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.52 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 22.57% above currents $1793.73 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2.