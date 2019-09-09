Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $3.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; B & G Foods New (BGS) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Decreased Its Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 18 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 1.71 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 25,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 40,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.71 million shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 29.40 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares to 18,219 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,735 are owned by Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 16,312 shares. 906 are owned by Howe And Rusling. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fayez Sarofim & invested in 7,220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.65% or 462,886 shares. Heritage Corp reported 16,235 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,300 shares. 20,943 are owned by Brighton Jones Llc. Comerica State Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 165,433 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 1.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 145,609 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp stated it has 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,210 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,998 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com reported 34 shares stake.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $33.40 million for 8.54 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.