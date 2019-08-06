Csat Investment Advisory LP Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Upped by $391,152; Leuthold Group Increased Viacom (Cl B) (VIAB) Position by $1.62 Million; Market Value Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $334.93. About 151,939 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 58,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 181,464 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 123,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 451,357 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 22/03/2018 – DJ Khaled and Get Schooled Announce New Scholarship under Major Keys Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares to 302 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.