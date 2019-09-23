Csat Investment Advisory LP Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Market Value Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Lowered Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9,453 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 4,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.04. About 2.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 35,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.97M, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 1.44 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 86,125 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $51.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 17,505 shares to 61,090 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

