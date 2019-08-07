Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $391,152; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Raised Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake by $718,300

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.34 million shares traded or 49.47% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $340.28. About 536,961 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pentair, Inc. (PNR) CEO John Stauch on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Why I’m Passing On Dividend Aristocrat Pentair – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,300 shares to 9,216 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,970 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 0% or 3,135 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 458 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 45,402 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 47,168 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 1,600 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 30,671 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 69,649 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Captrust Finance stated it has 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Qci Asset Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 50 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 22,492 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation accumulated 65 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 661,794 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 19,696 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 8,843 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.02% or 8,882 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 26 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 219,690 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 159 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 61,418 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,632 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 82,548 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 678 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 7,134 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co. 3,893 are held by World Asset Mgmt. 1,237 are held by Gw Henssler And Assoc. Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 575 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weak Units Dim Prospects for Fossil’s (FOSL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEE, ULTA, XOM – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Stock Skyrockets in a Year: Will Momentum Stay? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.