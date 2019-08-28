Csat Investment Advisory LP Position in Red Hat (RHT) Has Decreased as Share Price Were Volatile; M&T Bank Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Upped as Share Price Declined

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 14,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 395,876 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, up from 380,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 1.35 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 51 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap has 2,590 shares. 609,506 are held by American Century Cos. Df Dent & owns 1.68% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 462,837 shares. 5,036 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com. Capital Counsel Ltd invested in 8.08% or 605,396 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 47,517 shares in its portfolio. Washington reported 117,944 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 312,378 shares. Cqs Cayman LP reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Falcon Edge Cap LP reported 7.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Life Ins Com stated it has 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 187 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 50 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company holds 490 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 275,249 shares. Rbf Capital Lc owns 20,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.76% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 54,921 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated L P, a Texas-based fund reported 62,367 shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 107 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 163,917 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 6,396 shares. Matarin Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Luminus Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 118,900 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity reported 4.62% stake. Gideon Advsr reported 4,654 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 6,222 shares.