Csat Investment Advisory LP Position in Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Raised Its Position by $767,258 as Market Valuation Rose

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares to 302 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,955 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Momentum Technical Trade Idea On Intercontinental Exchange – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “For-profit prison operator CoreCivic seeks ICE deal for shuttered Minnesota facility – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Efg Asset (Americas) Corp holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 76,394 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 2,138 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Drw Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 2,736 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 295,503 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 57,601 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 161,995 are held by Westpac. Schmidt P J Invest Management stated it has 15,338 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,809 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Central Retail Bank has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability Corporation owns 355,039 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 72,603 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 1.07M shares. Tcw Grp reported 817,252 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.25% or 115,729 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Delaware-based Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lafayette Invests Inc owns 48,270 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 88,581 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Conning Inc accumulated 403,694 shares or 1.55% of the stock. 1.06M were reported by Natixis. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 81,127 shares.