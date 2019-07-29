Csat Investment Advisory LP Maintains Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA); Hsbc Holdings Plc Continues to Hold Position in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM)

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 25,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66 million, up from 288,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 1.11 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 497,649 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Advisors Lp holds 690 shares. Btc Capital Inc holds 796 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 47,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Lc accumulated 373,360 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 8,700 shares. Accuvest Advsrs holds 0.28% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Goodnow Inv Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,304 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 684 shares. Qs Llc accumulated 603 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 60,568 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 34,493 shares. 1,237 are owned by Gw Henssler And Assoc. Brighton Jones Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 1,973 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,442 are owned by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares to 43,966 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 34,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,595 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYY) by 806,814 shares to 600 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).