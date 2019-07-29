Csat Investment Advisory LP Maintains Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA); Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $53.58 Million; Stock Price Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 980,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.41 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $288.32. About 471,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $343.74. About 570,715 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ulta Beauty’s Stock Looks Gorgeous Today – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta (ULTA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ULTA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Llc accumulated 105,010 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,859 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,138 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc holds 0.55% or 1,502 shares. 424,932 are owned by Bank & Trust Of America De. Logan Mgmt invested in 1,076 shares. 13,171 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200,105 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 832 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.23% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 41,240 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.57% or 654,722 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 303,974 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18,082 shares to 527 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,718 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.03 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,068 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Co. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 12,542 shares stake. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 30 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.34% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 2,255 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 507,254 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Limited Com reported 1,153 shares. Connable Office owns 14,875 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 958,731 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP stated it has 868 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moneta Gp Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 928 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Company has 1,987 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 6.76 million shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.