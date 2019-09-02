Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Sap Se (SAP) Position; AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering AGF Management B NV (TSE:AGF.B), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AGF Management B NV has $7 highest and $6.5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 19.11% above currents $5.6 stock price. AGF Management B NV had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Scotia Capital. IBC maintained AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. See AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 22.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 6,933 shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 24,323 shares with $2.81M value, down from 31,256 last quarter. Sap Se now has $145.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 598,813 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 08/03/2018 – SAP PAID GUPTA-LINKED ENTITIES TO WIN SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACTS; 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 26/04/2018 – Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP; 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems; 10/04/2018 – SAP revises pricing for core business planning software; 21/03/2018 – Saluting Putin May Sap Trump’s Mueller Fight: Balance of Power

The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 116,701 shares traded or 30.52% up from the average. AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $458.74 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SAP Kicks Off First SAP.iO Foundry in Asia – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leading Companies Around the Globe Continue to Choose SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® Solutions for Intelligent Spend Management – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) stake by 1,564 shares to 4,748 valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 14,779 shares and now owns 15,136 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36B for 26.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 27.85% above currents $119.15 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by RBC Capital Markets. JMP Securities maintained the shares of SAP in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Outperform” rating.