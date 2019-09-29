Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Share Price Rose; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $4.28 Million

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 34,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 43,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc analyzed 29,497 shares as the company's stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 104,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.23M, down from 134,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 299,561 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66 million for 17.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year's $2.45 per share. FFIV's profit will be $119.66 million for 17.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

